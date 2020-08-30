1/
Lorraine Crane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CRANE, Lorraine It's with great sadness we announce the passing of our dear mother Lorraine Crane on July 5, 2020 Predeceased by her son Reuben Patterson, granddaughter Marilynne Neill, and grandson Kenny Patterson. Mom leaves behind her children Ken Patterson (Lori), Sharyn (Bob) Flindell, Rachelle Warner (Tom Heslop), Deanna Chee, David Patterson (Gail). Mom also leaves many grand and great-grandchildren. A ceremony will be held at Hatley Memorial Gardens on Sept 12 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Paul's Hospital to the cochlear implant program.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved