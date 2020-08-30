CRANE, Lorraine It's with great sadness we announce the passing of our dear mother Lorraine Crane on July 5, 2020 Predeceased by her son Reuben Patterson, granddaughter Marilynne Neill, and grandson Kenny Patterson. Mom leaves behind her children Ken Patterson (Lori), Sharyn (Bob) Flindell, Rachelle Warner (Tom Heslop), Deanna Chee, David Patterson (Gail). Mom also leaves many grand and great-grandchildren. A ceremony will be held at Hatley Memorial Gardens on Sept 12 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Paul's Hospital to the cochlear implant program.







