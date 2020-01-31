SALKUS, Lorraine Helen Lorraine Salkus, 85, of Victoria, BC, passed away surrounded by family January 9, 2020, at The Cascades Nursing Home, Chilliwack, BC. Born May 15, 1934, in Scarborough, ON, Lorraine is predeceased by her parents, James and Irene McMaster of Scarborough, two brothers, Ken and Bill, and sister Dorothy all of Ontario; her husband Hilary "Gus" Salkus of Victoria, BC, and daughter Heather Seymour of Victoria, BC Lorraine is survived by her three sons, Gary (Cathy) Salkus, Michael (Kim) Salkus and Reggie (Rosa) Salkus. She has 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Lorraine was a lifetime member of the Trafalgar/Pro Patria Legion #292. She served two terms as president and worked on many committees, including the Poppy Drive and dearest to her heart, the Poster and literacy Scholarship Awards. Lorraine received many awards and accommodations throughout her many years at the legion. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of life will take place February 23, at the Trafalgar/Pro Patria Legion #292 between 12-2PM. Memorial donations may be sent to the Trafalgar/Pro Patria Legion #292, 411 Gorge Road East, Victoria, BC. V8T2W1 or the Cancer Society.





