GAULD, Lorraine June August 25, 1938 - October 31, 2020 Lorraine was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, on August 25, 1938, and passed away peacefully in Victoria, BC on the morning of October 31, 2020. Her health declined steadily after Robert, her husband of almost 50 years, passed away on July 22 of last year. They are now together again. She is survived by her sons Christopher and Craig, daughter Pamela, sister Beverley, sister-in-law Norma and grandchildren, Julian and Alina. Lorraine loved her family and was highly devoted to them. When her kids finished school, she joined Robert to manage their A Buck or Two! franchise for about 10 years before retiring. In her spare time, she was an avid crafter and enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting and shared her passion with many people, including other members at the Monterey Seniors Centre. Lorraine was also a skilled baker and brought delight to many with her cookies, pies and gingerbread houses. Lorraine will especially be remembered for her strong will and wry sense of humour and will be missed by all. The family would like to extend a sincere thank-you to the staff at Parkwood Court for taking care of Lorraine over the past year, especially with the challenges presented by COVID. We will have a private family service at a later date where she will be laid to rest with her parents in Saskatoon. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com