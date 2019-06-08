(Karen) Lorraine Gilbert, 59 passed away peacefully on June 3rd in Victoria BC.
Lorraine was born in Zweibrucken, Germany on April 10, 1960. She spent a number of years working in northern BC before moving to Victoria. She had a long career as a senior property appraiser with the BC Assessment Authority - a job she was passionate about. Her interests and hobbies were many. Lorraine was an avid skydiver, active paddler, valued coach and beloved team mate and friend. She greatly impacted the lives of all she touched and will be dearly missed.
Memorial donations may be made to BC Cancer Agency or the Victoria Hospice Foundation. Upcoming Celebration of Life
Published in The Times Colonist on June 8, 2019