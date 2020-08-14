URQUHART, Lorraine Madeline Lorraine Madeline Urquhart, of Halifax, NS and Victoria, BC died of complications from Rheumatoid Arthritis in Victoria on August 1, 2020. She was 82. Lorraine was born in Halifax on January 29, 1938 to George and Dawia (Amyoony) Isaac. She went to St. Patrick's High, the Maritime Business College and obtained her undergraduate degree from Saint Mary's University. She started her career with the federal government. She married Glen Urquhart in Wellington, NS on July 29, 1972. As a navy wife, she broadened her career options, working as a motel manager in Nova Scotia, the Ontario provincial government, and in the office of the Mayor of Edmonton, Alberta. She was also a passenger agent with Air Canada for 12 years, and then worked at Camosun College in Victoria until she was stricken with Rheumatoid Arthritis in 1993. This disease opened the door to a lot of volunteer work with the Arthritis Society, mainly helping others with information and support. Lorraine wanted everyone to know that arthritis could strike everyone but it was especially heartbreaking when very young children were smitten. Lorraine's husband of 45 years, Glen passed on July 26, 2017. She is also predeceased by her sisters Doris (Laviolette), Naza (Youssef), Ruth (Jim Stevens), brothers Leo, Joe, and George. Lorraine is survived by her sister Bernice (Jim McCombie).







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store