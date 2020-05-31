Lorraine Marie (Nutter) FAWDRY
August 11, 1945 - May 25, 2020
Our Mom has finally been freed to be with our Dad again. After several years of grieving for someone who was gone yet still here, there is a sense of relief knowing she is at peace. We are very grateful for the wonderful care she received at the Priory. Lorraine was a loving Mother and Grandma and leaves behind her children Cori (Geoff) Steele and Brent (Sherri) Fawdry, and grandkids Hailey, Jared, Kyra, Paige and Tessa. She will also be missed by her siblings Roy, Joan, Judy, Ruth, and Rob. A family celebration will be held for her at a future date.

Published in The Times Colonist from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
