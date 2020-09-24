On the morning of September 11, 2020, our mother, Lorraine, passed away peacefully in the presence of family. Mom had endured a lengthy journey with dementia. We say good-bye to mom with love in our hearts, knowing she’s reunited with her beloved husband Don and cherished sister Joyce, as well as many dear friends and family that have gone on before her.



Mom was born, January 26, 1937, in Fort Saskatchewan, AB. Mom’s fondest memories of childhood was of her time on their farm in the small town of Barrhead, AB, with her parents, bother, sister and cousin Mark.



By 1955, mom was looking to stretch her wings. She decided join the Royal Canadian Air Force as a Fighter Control Operator. During her service she was stationed in CFB Comox. It was during this time she met and fell in love with her life partner and our father, Don McBride. They settled into their new home on Wollaston St in Esquimalt, near mom’s cousin, Earle and wife Bena. They had many happy memories of this time, Christmases and camping trips with Earle and Bena and their young family.



By the early 60s, they purchased their first home in the Northridge subdivision. The neighbourhood became home to many of their close friends and their families; the Reynolds, Farquhars and Laileys, to name a few. It wasn’t long after that they had a young family of their own to keep them busy.



In 1979, dad retired from the Navy and they decided to go into the restaurant business, first as part of a franchise and then on their own as Don’s Super Deli and Deli City. Dad provided the atmosphere for the customers up front, while mom was the motor of the operation behind the scene. For 25 years they ran a successful business while raising a young family. In 2005, they finally decided to retire and enjoy being grandparents. Although the joy and relaxation of retirement was far too brief for mom, we know she enjoyed what time she had.



Mom had a strong work ethic, was fiercely loyal and had a ‘call it as she see it’ personality. She was a deeply caring person with a big heart, tremendous sense of humour and a gratitude for family and the company of good friends. Words will never do justice to what you truly meant to us all. We will miss you Mom! Our memories will endure. Till we meet again.



Lorraine is survived by her three sons Donald, Stephen and Alan, as well as five grandchildren and one great grandson. We would like to thank all of the wonderful staff & volunteers at The Heights at Mount View for their compassionate and dedicated care of mom. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.



