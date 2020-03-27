Guest Book View Sign Obituary

NORMAND, Lorraine (Lorna) (nee Doull) February 17, 1922 - March 18, 2020 Mom was born in Regina to Robert and Margaret Doull, the youngest of seven children. Survived by daughters, Lynda Hickling, Lori Normand (Tom Elliott), Lianne Fidanza (Dommi), sisters-in-law, Shirley Bishop and Susie Haughton; grandchildren, Michael DeNeef (Sheri), Shana (Peter) Ooms, Lyle Hickling, Brian (Aneta) Hickling, Robyn (Wayne) Cochran, and Alex Fidanza (Nicola Strain). She is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren and her sweet Zoe cat, her constant companion. Mom moved to Victoria at age 5, where she spent her childhood in the James Bay Area, attending Beacon Hill School, South Park School, and Vic High. Mom was a highland dancer and at age 15 was the Vancouver Island highland dancing champion. In 1939 Mom joined the Highland Lassies pipeband in Victoria until she was recruited in 1942 to join the war effort in the Canadian Womens Army Corp. Pipeband. Stationed out of Ottawa, she travelled extensively from coast to coast and into the Eastern states. In 1944, she was transferred to Kamloops where she met her future husband, Bill Normand, who had returned from serving with the Royal Canadian Airforce. They married in Kamloops on June 22, 1946. Mom taught dancing and formed the Normand School of Dance. She taught in Kamloops, Chase and Merritt over the years until she retired her dancing slippers at age 65. She was instrumental in forming the Legion Branch 52 Pipeband and taught piping lessons as well. Mom was an artist and expressed that in her paintings and her stained glass projects. Mom was always trying new things, whether it was making Raggedy Anne dolls for the granddaughters, sewing kilts and dancing vests, or baking goodies for the grandsons, she kept busy. Predeceased by her husband of 53 years, William (Bill) Normand in 1999, her brothers, Alec and Bob, and sisters, Iris, Connie, Vivien, and Eleanor, and son-in-law, Gregg Hickling. No service by request. Condolences may be sent to the family at







NORMAND, Lorraine (Lorna) (nee Doull) February 17, 1922 - March 18, 2020 Mom was born in Regina to Robert and Margaret Doull, the youngest of seven children. Survived by daughters, Lynda Hickling, Lori Normand (Tom Elliott), Lianne Fidanza (Dommi), sisters-in-law, Shirley Bishop and Susie Haughton; grandchildren, Michael DeNeef (Sheri), Shana (Peter) Ooms, Lyle Hickling, Brian (Aneta) Hickling, Robyn (Wayne) Cochran, and Alex Fidanza (Nicola Strain). She is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren and her sweet Zoe cat, her constant companion. Mom moved to Victoria at age 5, where she spent her childhood in the James Bay Area, attending Beacon Hill School, South Park School, and Vic High. Mom was a highland dancer and at age 15 was the Vancouver Island highland dancing champion. In 1939 Mom joined the Highland Lassies pipeband in Victoria until she was recruited in 1942 to join the war effort in the Canadian Womens Army Corp. Pipeband. Stationed out of Ottawa, she travelled extensively from coast to coast and into the Eastern states. In 1944, she was transferred to Kamloops where she met her future husband, Bill Normand, who had returned from serving with the Royal Canadian Airforce. They married in Kamloops on June 22, 1946. Mom taught dancing and formed the Normand School of Dance. She taught in Kamloops, Chase and Merritt over the years until she retired her dancing slippers at age 65. She was instrumental in forming the Legion Branch 52 Pipeband and taught piping lessons as well. Mom was an artist and expressed that in her paintings and her stained glass projects. Mom was always trying new things, whether it was making Raggedy Anne dolls for the granddaughters, sewing kilts and dancing vests, or baking goodies for the grandsons, she kept busy. Predeceased by her husband of 53 years, William (Bill) Normand in 1999, her brothers, Alec and Bob, and sisters, Iris, Connie, Vivien, and Eleanor, and son-in-law, Gregg Hickling. No service by request. Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com 250-377-8225 Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close