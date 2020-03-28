Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine PERPICK. View Sign Obituary

Lorraine worked for many years in Camosun College’s trades & technology department, retiring in 1998. She was deeply loved and will be missed by her son Jody Perpick (Maria), daughters Leslie Prpich (Chris), Betsy Woppenkamp, and Renee Watts (Mike); husband Franz Zenti; his kids: Maria Perpick (Jody), Kathy Zenti (Murray), Don Zenti (Shawna); grandkids Cole Perpick (Catherine), Joey Macey (Tyler), Emma Macey (Derek), Jesse Dardengo (Jasmine), Steven Dardengo (Danielle), Nick Woppenkamp (Jennifer), Cody Woppenkamp, Danielle Woppenkamp (Rick), Hughie Watts, Adrianna Watts, Anna Zenti Croome, Dominic, Keegan and Matthew Zenti, Ella Broekhuizen; great-grandkids: Finley Perpick, Connor and Nora Macey, Rylan and Ben Macey, Ilsabeth and Sebastian Woppenkamp, Olin Leblanc; sisters-in-law Marguerite Dahlquist and Pat Dahlquist; many nieces, nephews, friends. The family thanks Laura Braun and her magnificent staff at Qualicum Manor for the loving care they gave our sweet Lorraine. Flowers gratefully declined. No service. If you wish to honour Lorraine’s memory, please consider giving to a charity supporting children or animals. Cremation by Yates.

