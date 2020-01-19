It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of LORRAINE SAQUI {nee Marsh} in Chemainus, BC on November 26, 2019.
Lorraine is survived by her two children {Brendon and Erin}, five grandchildren {Ryan, Sean, Diva, Dayton and Ethan},
brothers {Darwin, Dan and Ronnie}, sisters {Joan and Terrie}, and her faithful dog, Cooper.
No service, by request.
If you so desire, please make a donation to your local dog rescue organization ~ Lorraine would appreciate that.
Published in The Times Colonist on Jan. 19, 2020