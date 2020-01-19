Lorraine SAQUI (September 24, 1948 - November 26, 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine SAQUI.
Obituary

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of LORRAINE SAQUI {nee Marsh} in Chemainus, BC on November 26, 2019.

Lorraine is survived by her two children {Brendon and Erin}, five grandchildren {Ryan, Sean, Diva, Dayton and Ethan},

brothers {Darwin, Dan and Ronnie}, sisters {Joan and Terrie}, and her faithful dog, Cooper.

No service, by request.

If you so desire, please make a donation to your local dog rescue organization ~ Lorraine would appreciate that.
Published in The Times Colonist on Jan. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.