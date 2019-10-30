Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lou Albinati. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

ALBINATI, Lou September 15, 1928 - October 27, 2019 Lou Albinati, 91, peacefully passed into eternal life on the morning of October 27, 2019 at home in Victoria, BC. Lou's life was defined by faith, hope, and charity - virtues that he demonstrated, alongside the characteristic twinkle in his eye, until his final moments. As he often recounted, Lou was born at the far end of the field near Bezanson, AB, at which point he carried his mother back to the house post-labour. This was not hard to believe, given his strength, energy, and force of will. At age 13 Lou assumed the reins of the family's threshing operation, managing a crew of men during the harvest season while his father (Oscar) was away working on the construction of the Alaska highway. During high school, he moved to Grande Prairie where he apprenticed as a body man, and after completing his trade, opened Lou's Auto Body in 1953. His enterprising spirit blossomed in various endeavours including a gas station, a Jeep dealership, chainsaw distributorship, and eventually property management and real-estate development. As his brother once said: "Lou would get more done after dinner than most people would do all day." A lifelong







ALBINATI, Lou September 15, 1928 - October 27, 2019 Lou Albinati, 91, peacefully passed into eternal life on the morning of October 27, 2019 at home in Victoria, BC. Lou's life was defined by faith, hope, and charity - virtues that he demonstrated, alongside the characteristic twinkle in his eye, until his final moments. As he often recounted, Lou was born at the far end of the field near Bezanson, AB, at which point he carried his mother back to the house post-labour. This was not hard to believe, given his strength, energy, and force of will. At age 13 Lou assumed the reins of the family's threshing operation, managing a crew of men during the harvest season while his father (Oscar) was away working on the construction of the Alaska highway. During high school, he moved to Grande Prairie where he apprenticed as a body man, and after completing his trade, opened Lou's Auto Body in 1953. His enterprising spirit blossomed in various endeavours including a gas station, a Jeep dealership, chainsaw distributorship, and eventually property management and real-estate development. As his brother once said: "Lou would get more done after dinner than most people would do all day." A lifelong Rotarian , the motto "service above self" was a guiding tenet of Lou's life. He was proud to be active in the community; he served as a trustee of the Grande Prairie Catholic School Board, sat on the St. Joseph's Parish Council, was a member of the Knights of Columbus and contributed his energy to countless initiatives throughout his life. Lou had a great love for the outdoors and the bounty that the land provides. Harvesting, hunting, foraging, and fishing consumed his hobbies. Even into his final months he was interested in the state of this year's salmon runs and relished the blackberries he picked along the train tracks close to his home. Passionate for travel, Lou and his wife of Josephine, enjoyed vacations in Hawaii, RV-ing to Mexico and spending the winters in Arizona. Although diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma 9 years ago, Lou enjoyed a great quality of life right to the end, no doubt due to his optimism and his love of life. He especially enjoyed retiring to Victoria three and a half years ago. His family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers that provided exceptional care over the term of his illness. Lou is survived by his wife Josephine (54 years), and children Beverly (Jim), Evan (Debbie), Marcene (Yves), Arlie (Bob), Natalie (Darrel), Chris (Jacqueline), and Stephen (Kate), as well as several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents Oscar and Lidwine, first wife Anne, sons Daryl and Ronald, granddaughter Nicole, and great-granddaughter Harper. A short prayer service will be held at McCall Gardens Sequoia Centre, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 7:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Andrew's Catholic Cathedral, 740 View Street, Victoria, BC on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:30 am with interment to follow at Royal Oak Burial Park. An afternoon reception will immediately follow in McCall Gardens Sequoia Centre for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society of Victoria in his memory. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close