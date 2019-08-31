MAGGIORA, Louis Colin June 23, 1926 - August 17, 2019 Louis passed away suddenly on August 17, 2019 after struggling for several years with dementia and other health issues. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Hanna, his son Pete (Kathy), daughter Cathy, niece Heather (Nolan), sister Marie Wilkinson, and other relatives. Our sincere thank you to Sandra Meyer, Miles Leonard and Dr. Milne. Special thanks to Dr. De Mott and the Jubilee Hospital, for their help and compassion at this difficult time. No Service by request. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019