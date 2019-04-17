Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Joseph Simeon Verrier. View Sign

VERRIER, Louis Joseph Simeon September 15, 1930 - April 10, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of Louis Verrier, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, who passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Emerence; his six children, Michel, Jean- Louis (Carmelita), Nicole (Michael), Monique (Brian), Rachelle (Kevin), Richard (Joy); his brother, Romeo; his sisters-in-law, Rita, Andrea, Gisele (Ed); his brother-in-law, George (Barbara); his sixteen grandchildren, Christopher (Cindy), Michael, Domonique, Melanie (Kyle), Patrick, Chantal (Jordan), Brian, David, Danielle (Kyle), Natalie (Adilson), Meghan (Dave), Tyler (Charmaine), Monique, Martine, Nicholas and Aimee, and his many great-grandchildren. Louis had a special way of touching people's hearts with his kindness, interest in others, and gentlemanly ways. He also had a cheerful and positive attitude towards life. He will be greatly missed. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 851 Old Esquimalt Road at 12:10 pm on Easter Monday, April 22, 2019, followed by refreshments in the Hall below. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA or your favourite charity. Condolences may be offered to the family at







VERRIER, Louis Joseph Simeon September 15, 1930 - April 10, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of Louis Verrier, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, who passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Emerence; his six children, Michel, Jean- Louis (Carmelita), Nicole (Michael), Monique (Brian), Rachelle (Kevin), Richard (Joy); his brother, Romeo; his sisters-in-law, Rita, Andrea, Gisele (Ed); his brother-in-law, George (Barbara); his sixteen grandchildren, Christopher (Cindy), Michael, Domonique, Melanie (Kyle), Patrick, Chantal (Jordan), Brian, David, Danielle (Kyle), Natalie (Adilson), Meghan (Dave), Tyler (Charmaine), Monique, Martine, Nicholas and Aimee, and his many great-grandchildren. Louis had a special way of touching people's hearts with his kindness, interest in others, and gentlemanly ways. He also had a cheerful and positive attitude towards life. He will be greatly missed. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 851 Old Esquimalt Road at 12:10 pm on Easter Monday, April 22, 2019, followed by refreshments in the Hall below. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA or your favourite charity. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Funeral Home McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service - Downtown

#1 - 1315 Cook Street

Victoria , BC V8V 4A3

(250) 385-4465 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close