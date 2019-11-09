Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Lattanzi. View Sign Obituary

LATTANZI, Louis February 9, 1924 - October 28, 2019 After a long battle with cancer, Lou passed peacefully at the age of 95. Predeceased by his wife Agnes and sons Johnny and Lou jr. Fondly remembered by his children Michele (John) and Deb (Neil) along with a his loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a multitude of loyal friends. Lou lived with Leah (caregiver) and her family on a little hobby farm in Brentwood Bay, they cared for him deeply. Lou loved being able to tend to the farm and above all enjoyed driving the lawn tractor keeping the yard nice and trim. Lou enjoyed his morning breakfast at the RnR diner meeting up with friends on a daily bases. He loved his nightly calls from his niece Brooke who would check in on him to make sure he was doing well. Lou was extremely proud of his service in the Canadian Armed Forces and was honoured to be one of a very small few to receive the Night of the French National Order of the Legion of Honour Metal - an amazing accomplishment. For the last 18 years, on Remembrance Day, Lou along with friends would honour his fellow soldiers with a gathering at Brewskie's Pub in Brentwood Bay. This year, Lou's picture along with medals will be displayed at Brewskie's pub from 2-4pm on Remembrance Day. A celebration of life will be held on Friday November 15th at 6:30pm at the Royal Canadian Legion - Langford Branch, 761 Station Ave, Victoria, BC. Please come join us as we listen to stories, watch a slide show of pictures and remember a beautiful man. Snacks and tea & coffee will be provided.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close