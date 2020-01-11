Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louisa Irene Pile. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre (Nanaimo) 1 NEWCASTLE AVE Nanaimo , BC V9S 4H6 (250)-753-2032 Obituary

PILE, Louisa Irene January 20, 1922 - December 18, 2019 Irene Pile passed away peacefully, her daughters by her side, in Nanaimo, BC after a long and happy life. Irene was predeceased by her husband Jack Pile after 63 years of marriage, in 2010, and earlier by her brother Donald and special cousin Bert Proctor. Irene is survived by her sister Constance Edmunds of Winnipeg, daughters Robin Louise Pile and Janice Croft (William), grandsons Jeffrey Croft (Alex) (Noah, Elise, Cody and Clara), David Croft (Miku) ( Niko and Moto) and Sean Croft (Tanya) (Nash and Ben). Irene was born in Winnipeg the daughter of William Ewart and Louisa Halford. Irene remembered, to the last, her childhood stories lived at Gram White's "camp", Ingolf, Ont. Irene trained as an RN at Winnipeg General Hospital and then attained her PHN through the University of Manitoba. Irene's career provided a broad range of experiences; 'you can take the person out of nursing but you can't take the nurse out of the person' holds true for Irene. Irene met Jack Pile, the boy next door, after the war. She first noticed him as he got off the bus at her stop, and later came to know more of him through her nursing home-care of his grandmother. Irene had seen a picture of the handsome airman on the bed side-table. She made up her mind. The rest is history-- Irene and Jack lived and worked in Montreal and Winnipeg before moving to Toronto in 1950 for Jack's engineering job at Orenda Engines, part of the Avro Aero project. Both daughters, born in Toronto, had many happy summers spent at the Pile Healey Lake "cottage". Following retirement Irene and Jack moved to Nanaimo where they enjoyed their role as grandparents, continued travelling, returning every summer to the lake in Ontario, adventuring well into their late 80s. Family was their greatest joy! Lives fully and happily lived! We wish to thank everyone involved in Irene's excellent care and support during her last months at Dover House! Irene was a committed member of Brechin United Church of Nanaimo where a service will be held.







