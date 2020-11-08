SCOTT-POLSON, Louisa Mary (nee Neichenbauer) February 1938 - October 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our mother. Louisa passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 5 at Cerwydden Care home in Duncan. Louisa was born in Hamilton, Ontario. She was the only child of Kalman and Luisa Neichenbauer who immigrated from Europe in the 1930's. Her family owned a hotel in Fort Erie. When Louisa was 16 years old, her family traveled by train across the country and settled in Victoria. Louisa graduated from Victoria High School in 1956. She had always wanted to be a scientist which was evident at a young age. She then decided to pursue a career as a Lab Technologist and was accepted into college. Soon after, she met our Dad, Ken Scott-Polson on a blind date. They were married in March, 1959 at the Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria and moved to their first home in Cordova Bay. Going to college was put on hold and they went on to raise a family of seven. Louisa and Ken celebrated their 60th anniversary in 2019. Dad passed away later that year. Mum worked hard all her life. She always kept us well fed and we were always well dressed and tidy. She kept a neat and clean home as well. She did not drive a car until she was 32 years old. When she did start to drive, she loved the freedom a car provided. We had a large extended family and we enjoyed many family gatherings and picnics. Mum often took us to Cordova Bay and Patricia Bay for swimming. When Mum was 40 years old she returned to college to pursue her dream of being a Lab Technologist. She still had six kids at home and travelled back and forth from Vancouver every weekend for a year. She went on to work at the Royal Jubilee and Victoria General Hospitals in Victoria. She enjoyed her career and the friendships she made there. After retirement, Mum and Dad enjoyed many happy years together. They travelled and were fond of dinners out. Mum was fun, she had a great smile and a great sense of humor. She enjoyed sewing, her computer, shopping, going out for lunch, her many cats, sci-fi movies and keeping up with the family goings on. In 2015, Mum had a stroke and became wheelchair bound. She moved to Cerwydden Care home that year. She was happy and well cared for there. She enjoyed visitors, especially the numerous weekly visits from my Dad. Louisa is survived by her children: sons; Cameron (Julie), Randy and daughters; Lori, Valentina (Richard); her grandchildren: Kate (Mathew), Danielle (Nico), Oliver, Callam and Nina; great-grandchildren: Waylon, Wilde, Sabbath and Ivy. She is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Ken Scott-Polson: her sons: Gregory and Keith, and her daughter April. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Cerwydden Care Home and to Doctor Chen for his compassionate care. There will be a private family burial at the Royal Oak Burial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sandsduncan.ca