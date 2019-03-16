Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Mary Shipley. View Sign

SHIPLEY, Louise Mary June 5, 1941 - March 3, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family announce the passing of Louise Mary Shipley on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019. Louise was predeceased by her parents, George and Minna Anderson. She is survived by her loving husband, George Shipley, daughter, Mary (Nick) Santorelli of Vancouver, along with grandchildren, Dominic and Gabriella. Louise worked for the Municipality of Oak Bay for approximately ten years, after which she retired to Bamfield, BC with George, and then on to Parksville, where they settled. During their retirement, George and Louise spent 16 wonderful years as snowbirds in Yuma, Arizona, where they surrounded themselves with a good group of travelling friends. They even travelled throughout Mexico and the Southern States in their 5th wheel. A Celebration of Life for Louise will be held on Saturday, April 6th at the Craig Bay Club House from 1:00 - 3:00pm, 1301 Cape Cod Drive, Parksville. To send a condolence to the family please visit





