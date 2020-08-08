SCHMIDT, Loyis Eileen (Looft) October 10, 1922 - August 3, 2020 Mom was born in Regina, Saskatchewan and was adopted by William and Margaret Looft within a few days of birth. She grew up on a dairy farm in Major, Sask, and was later joined by another adopted sister, Doris. After graduation, Mom was not impressed with farm life. She joined the Army, and soon began training in Saskatoon. She signed up for a mechanics course where she met up with her future husband, Joseph who was in the Air Force and also registered for this course. They courted, and soon married in Toronto, and were then stationed in Halifax. Eventually they made their way back to Lacombe, Alberta where they had three daughters Janice, Wendy and Karen. A later move to Kelowna, produced a fourth, Lori. Dad found a steady job in Victoria and in 1962 the family relocated to the island. Strong bonds grew with many friends and relatives! Our family flourished. Over the years, a project of finding Mom's birth Mother was instigated a few times without success. While moving her to a senior home, she came across a journal that Gma Looft had written for her, telling her of her birth. In it was the family name of her birth mother. With today's technology and the last name of her birth mother's family, she was found within 24 hours! Mom, at 93 learned that her birth mother (and a full sister) had moved to Victoria around the same time our family did, and in fact, lived within a few miles of each other for many decades! Amazing! Even more startling, and fantastic, was learning that she had a step-brother….who also lived in nearby Sidney! When we finally met our new found relatives, we realized how blessed we are to extend our family. It was love at first sight! Mom was predeceased by husband, Joe, daughter, Janice, son-in-law Ken. She leaves behind to honour her, daughters Wendy (estranged), Karen, and Lori (Dave), their children and grandchildren, plus sister Doris, and her step-brother Fred (Jean) and family, as well as numerous well-loved relatives. She cherished each and every one. The last decade has been simply, the best! Mom has enjoyed the luxury of the Alexander Mackie Home, and then moved on to Broadmead Lodge. At both places she was surrounded by many old, and new friends. She was never alone, and for the family, very easy to visit. At the lodge, she just gave into a structured, full life of entertainment, good food, good health, games, and great chats with her many friends. Here, she had no worries, she just enjoyed life, the help that was extended to her, her constant supply of sweets and flowers. For Mom, she felt this was a Blessed Life, and we soon learned that we had a given time to phone her, as she was always busy, and as she indicated, without any responsibility! This, for Mom, was a Charmed Decade! We love you Mom! The song goes……. 'But now we're standing face to face, Isn't this world a crazy place? Just when I thought our chance had passed, You go and save the best for last!" As requested, there will be no service.







