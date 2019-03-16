Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lt-Cdr,CD**pfscRCN/CAF John G. (Ret'd) CARRUTHERS. View Sign

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of John Gordon Carruthers. John was born in Carp, Ontario to the late Capt. Everett J. Carruthers and Kathleen Carruthers (Boot). He is survived by his wife Elizabeth (nee Denis), sons Christopher (Christiane) Berwick, NS, Stephen (Lori), Ottawa, ON, Jeffrey (Patricia) Boston, MA, daughter Dana (Ken) Bedford NS, sons, Edward Wyman (Jennifer) and Eiron Wyman (Allison) both of Victoria. He also leaves to mourn his passing 5 grandchildren Megan Naylor (Eric), Keegan Carruthers (Krystal), Lily and Sabrina Shaw and Erica Lund (James); 5 great-grandchildren will also miss his dry sense of humor. John is also survived by brother Robert (Lois) Ottawa, ON, and sisters Beverly Valance, Victoria, and Jean Chiarelli, Ottawa ON.



He attended public school in Carp, London, ON and Jollimore NS. High school took him to Rockingham NS and Almonte, ON where he was active in sports.



He joined the Navy under the Venture Plan right out of high school in 1954 and remained there until retirement in 1992 with his last posting here in Victoria.



John was an ardent genealogist and was a past chairman of the Ottawa branch and a life member of the Victoria branch.



While in Ottawa, he was a keen curler and golfer and was also active in Freemasonry, in which he was a past Senior Warden of Rideau Lodge A.F & A.M.



John enjoyed retirement in Victoria. He instructed seniors in computing systems at the Victoria Computer Club. He and his wife Elizabeth travelled throughout the world on many occasions. Life was good.



There will be no services at John's request.

Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 16, 2019

