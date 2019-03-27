MANDAP, Lucia Cubangbang May 22, 1927 - March 21, 2019 It is with deep sadness, Lucia (Lucy) passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. She is survived by children: Rodrigo, Alex, Amelita, Loida (Henry), Oscar (Josie), grandchildren: Jan and Chanel Mandap; Ryan and Erica Kelm, Kiana Kelm (deceased); Sean, Paul and Leah Czerwonka; and Joseph, Calvin and Olivia Mandap. She was predeceased by her husband Jose in 2001. Lucia will be missed greatly for her sense of humour, generosity, kindness and intelligence. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so at Sands Funeral Chapel, 1803 Quadra Street on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:30 am. Interment will take place at 3:00 pm at Hatley Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019