Lucia (Amato) Kattenat
February 03, 1942 - August 07, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Lucia Amato announces her passing on August 7th, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer, at the age of 78. Lucia passed away peacefully at home in Victoria, BC surrounded by family and love. Survived by her loving Partner Tony Cabecinha. Loving Mother of the Tiseo's Mary {Martin), Celeste, Albert (Sherry), Sabrina (Rob). Loving stepmother of the Cabecinha's Desiree, Brandon. Grandmother of John, Stephanie, Matthew, Michael, Brittany, Justin, Christopher, Katelyn Ryan, Ashley. Great Grandmother of Mikaila, Natalie, Kinsley, Hailey. Lucia was predeceased by her father Guiseppe Amato, Mother Celeste (Di Mezza) Amato, and her brother John Amato. We say goodbye to Lucia, a woman who was full of charisma and life. She was brave and strong. We celebrate Lucia who fought with dignity during her illness. As her soul reaches the heavens, we pray that she finds serenity and peace. Her love was unconditional and we will miss her always. Forever in our hearts. A private celebration of Lucia s life will take place.

Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pacific Coast Cremation
3212 Jacklin Road
Victoria, BC V9B 0J5
(778) 433-9344
