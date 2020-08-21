It is with great sadness that the family of Lucia Amato announces her passing on August 7th, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer, at the age of 78. Lucia passed away peacefully at home in Victoria, BC surrounded by family and love. Survived by her loving Partner Tony Cabecinha. Loving Mother of the Tiseo's Mary {Martin), Celeste, Albert (Sherry), Sabrina (Rob). Loving stepmother of the Cabecinha's Desiree, Brandon. Grandmother of John, Stephanie, Matthew, Michael, Brittany, Justin, Christopher, Katelyn Ryan, Ashley. Great Grandmother of Mikaila, Natalie, Kinsley, Hailey. Lucia was predeceased by her father Guiseppe Amato, Mother Celeste (Di Mezza) Amato, and her brother John Amato. We say goodbye to Lucia, a woman who was full of charisma and life. She was brave and strong. We celebrate Lucia who fought with dignity during her illness. As her soul reaches the heavens, we pray that she finds serenity and peace. Her love was unconditional and we will miss her always. Forever in our hearts. A private celebration of Lucia s life will take place.



