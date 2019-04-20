STICKLAND, Lucille Adelaide January 31, 1934 - April 9, 2019 A life well lived..une vie bien vécue Lucy passed away with dignity and peacefully at Glenwarren Lodge in the early evening with daughter, Pat Hannah and husband, Brian by her side. Maman, toujours dans mon Coeur A Celebration of Lucy's Life will be held on Sunday, May 5 at 2 pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Dr. in Victoria, BC. Donations in Lucy's memory may be made to the Salvation Army or the BC Lung Association. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Adelaide Stickland.
McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service
4665 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC V8Y 1B4
(250) 385-4465
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2019