ALDRIDGE, Lucy (nee Stranack) June 30, 1928 - July 1, 2019 Born in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, our beloved Lucy passed away on July 1, 2019 at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. Her loved ones were with her at the end. She was predeceased by her husband Hal, her sons Robbie, Patrick (Mary-Ellen), brothers Ken (Eileen), Dennis and Malcolm (Lorraine). Lucy (Mum) was cherished by her family: Felicity (Drew), Linelle (James), Susan (William), Steve and Wayne. Also survived by her brother John (Anne) grandchildren, Shauna, Paula (their mother Sandra), Devon (Janeth), Alysia (Iain , Michael, Darrell (Bailey), Trevor (Rebekah), Matthew and Nicolas; great-grandchildren, Cody, Sean, Julien, Lena Anne, Teagan and Tristan; great-great-granddaughter Mackenzy; nephews, nieces, and many cousins who remained a special part of her life over her years. Lucy volunteered her time within her community, loved a good game of cards, and board games. She loved books and music. She enjoyed teaching her grandchildren new games. She loved animals. Mum became grandmother to children not her own and loved them as if they were. A special place in her heart for Nicole. Mum worked for Pemberton Holmes Realty and The Ocean and Sciences Department at UVIC as a bookkeeper until her retirement. Lucy had a big heart, was generous and kind to all those who came into her life. She will be remembered by many with fondness and love. Rest in a peace Mum. The family would like to thank the staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, 8 North. Also Dr. Reid, Dr. Bolan, Dr. Mordasiewicz. We would also like to thank the staff at Medpro and at Vital Pharmacy. A thank you for the exceptional care from Beacon Community Services, Glensheil and Parry Place. At Mum's request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers she would prefer donations be made to the charity of your choice.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 10 to July 11, 2019

