HAINES, Lucy "Billie" 1921 - 2019 Born in London, England Billie's first husband was an early casualty of WW2, and shortly thereafter she joined the British Armed Forces. During 1945 in occupied Italy she met and married Arthur, her life-long partner. Billie and Arthur and young son, Paul, lived for a short while in Egypt before the family moved to Calgary in 1956. She was skilled in all kinds of handiwork, and taught crewel embroidery. In 1980 when Arthur retired, they fled the Calgary weather to Victoria, where she discovered tournament lawn bowling. Her extraordinary personality won her many friends, and she will be missed by all who knew her. A great many thanks to the caring staff of Glengarry Hospital, where Billie died March 1, 2019. In accordance with her wishes, no memorial services are planned. Condolences may be offered to the family at







