LUELLA I. SNYDER
August 21, 1916 - March 30, 2020
It is with sadness and gratitude for a life of 103 years 6 months that we announce the passing of our mother Luella. Mom was born in Webb Sask (near Gull Lake) in 1916. She was the second of seven children. Married in June 1940 to Vern (Walter Verner). She was predeceased by Vern in 1988 and son Larry in 2006. Survived by her sisters Betty Woodcock, Laura Boyd and son Don (Bev) grandchildren Rob, Darren and great grandchildren Owen, Mareena, Brody and Dylan. We wish to thank the staff of the VIHA Priory and the Maple Cottage health group. Donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

She will be missed.

Published in The Times Colonist from May 16 to May 18, 2020.
