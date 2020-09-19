Luigi (Louis, Lou, Perry) Albino Peressini June 13, 1928 – Sept 9, 2020



Lou was born in Blairmore Alberta to mother Luigia (Bortolussi) and father Erminio. Lou is pre-deceased by his 3 brothers (Tim, Wilf, Stan), his wife Peggy, and daughter Janet (Darrell). He is remembered by his sister Lillian, sons Rob (Gael) and Steve (Gail), and many grandkids and great grandkids.







Dad proudly served in the Canadian Navy from 1946 to 1971 and later worked in the Esquimalt Graving Dock.







Dad met the love of his life while on course in Halifax. They married in 1952. Lou and Peggy were married for 60 years.







Lou made so many long-lasting friends along his journey. He kept in touch with school friends from Blairmore, navy buddies, and the Retired CPOs Association in Esquimalt. It would be tough to name all of the cherished friends.







Lou loved to travel and most specifically he loved Canada. He travelled many times across Canada - at least 8 trips with his family. He took 6 weeks so he could see as much as possible. In 1961 he purchased a movie camera in Gibraltar. With the camera in tow, dad shared his navy trips. Bermuda, Guam, New Zealand, Tokyo and more.



Lou also had a life long love of books. He routinely had 4 or 5 on the go. As a child, his parents never worried if they could not find him because they knew he was at the library.







Lou was known to his kids as perhaps the loudest person in Western Canada.







We’d like to thank the wonderful support dad received at Broadmead Lodge in his last year. Maybe someday we’ll have a dedication to dad’s favourite fire extinguisher that he put to use several times quite to the surprise and dismay and laughs of the staff. At dad’s request, there will be a small family celebration of life later. Please consider a donation to the Canadian Legion or a charity that will make Canada an even better place for us all.



