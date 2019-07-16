Lydia passed away peacefully at home in the presence of her family on July 12, 2019, a year after a diagnosis of glioblastoma. To the end she lived with grace, humour, compassion for others and love for all creation. The funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Victoria Christian Reformed Church 661 Agnes St, Victoria. Refreshments will be served after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations will be graciously accepted for Lydia's favourite charities.
Published in The Times Colonist on July 16, 2019