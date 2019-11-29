Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lydia Irmgard Schmidt. View Sign Obituary

The family of Lydia Irmgard Schmidt, neé Rach, previously of Duncan, BC, regret that our dear Mother passed away on November 19, 2019. Lydia will be lovingly missed by all her family, her three daughters Serena Atkins (Rob and children Richard, Stephanie and Shannon), Birgit Schmidt (Boyd McIvor), and Heidi Schmidt (Ted Underhill and children Elliot and Colin). Also mourning her loss will be friend and ex-spouse Horst Schmidt and their great-grandchildren Blake, Lewis, Gemma, Hunter and Brooklyn. A celebration of her life will be arranged at a later date. Lydia will be remembered most as an avid hiker, swimmer, walker and traveler. She loved Choir, local theatre, musicals, and cultural events. Daughter, Birgit, recalls hikes with Komet. Later in her life, Lydia joined her daughter, Heidi, in Kingston, Ontario and was cared for by her there. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at both Fairfield Manor west and Fairmount Home for their enduring care and support. In remembrance of Lydia's love of flowers and nature, family will be pleased to accept flowers in her memory. Published in The Times Colonist on Nov. 29, 2019

