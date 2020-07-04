It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our parents, Vera Louise Somers on April 19, 2020 (93 years) and Lyle David Somers on June 10, 2020 (94 years). Their's was a true love story. That story tells of a young sailor walking down Johnson Street who sees a pretty young blonde at her father's gas station (Joe Foster & Son) waving to him. He waves back not realizing she is waving to someone else. That wave was the beginning of 75 years of marriage. Mom stayed home to look after daughters Bonnie and Joanne. Dad joined the Victoria City Police where he retired as an Inspector after 37 years service. In their early years mom and dad enjoyed trailering and spent 30 years holidaying in Hawaii. In their later years they enjoyed the family home and their garden until dad moved to Broadmead Lodge and Bonnie looked after mom. Mizpah was engraved inside their wedding bands. It means "May God Watch Over You". He certainly did. They leave behind to mourn and remember them, their daughters, Bonnie Howard and Joanne (Al) Payment; grandchildren Scott (Jason), Carla, Jason (Selena), Ryan (Jenn); great grandchildren Parker, Hudson and Maxwell.



