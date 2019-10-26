Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lyle D. CAMPBELL. View Sign Obituary

Lyle D. Campbell Chief Petty Officer First Class Ret'd, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019 at Broadmead Lodge in Victoria, BC at 85 years old.



Born in Moosomin Sask, Lyle served in the Royal Canadian Navy for 35 years and participated on peace keeping missions and many ship tours. Lyle loved exploring the world and took his wife Lorraine and family on travel adventures, including a 2 year military posting in Germany. Lyle was a strong community leader, coaching and helping many sports teams. He loved to dance and enjoyed taking his wife, daughters, granddaughters and Lodge staff for a turn on the dance floor at Broadmead Lodge. Lyle was a kind, caring, hardworking individual who was always willing to provide a helping hand.



Lyle is lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 62 years, Lorraine, children Delina Squire, Heather Markham (Chris), Kevin Campbell, Cory Campbell (Lisa), 10 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Lyle is also survived by his brothers Wayne (Muriel) Campbell and David Campbell.



Our family would like to express our deep appreciation for the staff at Broadmead Lodge, the Veteran's Center and Dr. Nichol for their compassionate care of Lyle during his stay.



At the family's request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are asked to make a donation in Lyle Campbell's name to Broadmead Lodge Care 4579 Chatterton Way, Victoria, BC V8X 4Y7.

