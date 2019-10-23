Guest Book View Sign Obituary

Lyle Daniel Campbell, 85, peacefully passed away on October 19, 2019, in Victoria, British Columbia.



Lyle is survived by his spouse, Lorraine, of Victoria, their two sons, Kevin and Cory, their two daughters Delina and Heather and his ten grandchildren, Nick, Matt, Chris, Jacqueline, Katie, Samantha, Harrison, Catherine, Alexander and Julia along with three great grandchildren. Lyle also leaves behind his two younger brothers, Wayne and David Campbell, his nieces and nephews and extended in-law family.



The Campbell family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the Canadian Armed Forces, as well as to the staff of the Broadmead Veterans Lodge for their kindness, condolences and support during this difficult time. Lyle was born in Red Jacket, Saskatchewan on March 13, 1934. He joined the Canadian Navy in the 1950s serving at CFB Winnipeg, CFS Churchill, CFB Victoria, CFB Lahr in West Germany and CFB Toronto. Lyle served with the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) and he was deployed on a multitude of Her Majesty’s Canadian Ships during his service to the Canadian Armed Forces.



For his service, Lyle was awarded the Canadian Forces Decoration (4 Bars) Canadian Peacekeeping Service Medal and United Nation Peacekeeping Medal (Cyprus). He was promoted to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer on September 12, 1984.



Lyle will be missed most for his compassion, humor and the joy he brought to everyone in his life. He loved to travel, having visited over 110 countries on 6 continents and his easy smile will be remembered best whenever his friends and family think of him hunting, traveling, coaching softball or spending quiet days with his family.



A private family service will be held in Victoria and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to be made to the charity of your choice.

