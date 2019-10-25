GORDON, Lyle Suddenly on October 19, 2019 Lyle passed away in his 87th year. Born in Saskatchewan, he spent the last 64 years in Victoria. Predeceased by his wife Iris in 1997, he is survived by his daughter Merla, son-in-law Gord, grandchildren Brian and Lisa and great-grandchildren Evan, Charley and Quinn. The family would like to thank his long-time companion, Irene, for all her love & support, and the many happy years they spent together. No Service by request.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019