It is with sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Lyle Benjamin James Kahl, at the age of 80, in Victoria, BC.



Lyle was born in SK where he met his future wife Donna. They moved to Edmonton to raise their family while Lyle went to the UofA to earn a degree in Education. The family came to Victoria in 1971. Dad excelled at everything he did in life, as a teacher, a motel owner, an MLA, a small business owner, a master gardener, and a realtor. All things he did with a strong work ethic, kindness and compassion for others. He leaves behind Donna, his loving wife of almost 60 years, who he met when they were children, Nikkii (Tom), Jackie (Greg), Jason, Chris, and his grandchildren Kathleen, Stewart, Graham, Brandon and Fraser.



Lyle lived a life to be proud of. Rest well Dad, you will always be our hero.



