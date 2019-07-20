ROBSON, Lynda Geraldine January 30, 1951 Montreal, Quebec July 17, 2019 Victoria, BC Lynda surrendered her body to Gaia and her spirit was released on her own terms; on the day, time and location of her choosing. She leaves to mourn her husband, Ian McCrimmon, son Trevor McCrimmon, brother Rodney Robson (Francine), brother Bryan Robson (Sylvie), nieces, nephews and grand-nephew, brothers-in-law, Rod McCrimmon (Marilyn) and Patrick McCrimmon. She will be lovingly missed by long standing best friend and chosen sister in life, Sue Thompson. Lynda made many lasting friendships throughout her careers with TD Canada Trust and the Canadian Federal Government. Her greatest passion in life was animal welfare, wildlife, nature and the environment. Her particular focus was monitoring Bald Eagle nests in the Victoria vicinity. There will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to either WildArc or the Canadian Cancer Society for research.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 20 to July 21, 2019