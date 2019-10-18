MARC, Lynda Jean October 28, 1934 - October 4, 2019 Lynda passed away peacefully on October 4th at Cowichan District Hospital with Jacques, her husband of 64 years, at her side. She is survived by husband Jacques, daughter Deborah, sons Jacques (Jeanette) and Kerry, grandsons Jason, Justin, Jordan, James and Trevor, granddaughter Natassja, and brother Richard Williams (Karen). Lynda was a wonderful kind soul with a big heart, warm smile and great sense of humour. She loved the theatre and music, singing in a choir for many years and helping with the annual music festival. She regularly played bridge with her many friends and liked garage saling and browsing markets for interesting items. She especially enjoyed the annual family trips to Mt. Washington, Cortes Island, Hornby Island or Harrison Hot Springs plus days in Tofino and at Lake Cowichan. A Celebration of Life will be held at H W Wallace Crematorium & Burial Centre, 5285 Polkey Rd, Duncan B.C. at 2 pm on November 2nd. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arthritis Society or United Way would be appreciated. Condolences may be offered at www.hwwallacebc.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019