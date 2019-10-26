Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynden B. HART. View Sign Obituary

Lynden Beatrice Hart (nee Felton) passed peacefully in her home on October 18, 2019. She was born to William and Mary Felton on June 10, 1948, in Vancouver, and for most of her life called Victoria her home. While studying at the Royal Conservatory of Music, she met John Hart. The two soon fell in love and were married in April of 1970. Lynne and John raised their two daughters amidst military postings that took them across Canada and to Europe. Lynne is dearly missed and remembered by her husband John Hart, and her daughters Vivienne Millie(John) and Heather Whiteson (Richard). She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren: Allyssa (Colin), Trevor, Elizabeth, Victoria, and Mathew, and one great grandchild, Logan. Lynne’s keen intellect and insight into the human condition made her an unequalled conversationalist. The wisdom, love, and truth she imparted is most treasured by those who love her best. An open house will be held at her home to remember Lynne on Sunday at 1pm.

