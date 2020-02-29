Lyndis Ann Tudor Davis (nee Swinburne) passed away peacefully in her 87th year, after injuries resulting from a fall. She is survived by her son Martin and grandson Evan, her sister Susan, and brother Richard. She was predeceased by her husband Dennis. Lyndis was an active and interested person who loved nature and people. She hiked, sailed, played tennis and danced for many years. She was trained as an Occupational Therapist in England, and after coming to Victoria in 1962 volunteered for the Arbutus Crafts Society. She gave much time to caring for the natural environment which she cherished, volunteering for the Victoria Natural History Society and Habitat Acquisition Trust. She was respected by all who knew her, and will be remembered fondly. Celebration of Life will be held April 4th at 2pm First Memorial, 4725 Falaise Drive.
Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 29, 2020