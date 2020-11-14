LAWRENCE, Lynn Isobel Edna (nee Blagrave) With heavy hearts, we say goodbye to Lynn after she left us much too soon on November 4, 2020 in Victoria, B.C. She was born on January 8, 1944 in the little town of Rawdon, Quebec at the foot of the Laurentian Mountains. Predeceased by the love of her life, D'Arcy in 2016, Lynn is survived by her son Doug (Gloria), daughter Kerrilee, grandchildren Danielle (Matt), Andrew, Heather (Dennis), Matthew, Rebecca, Maddison (Luch) and Chelsea and great-grandchildren Lucy and Logan. She leaves behind her brother Kerry (Paula) and her sister Mary-Anne (Fred) and her numerous nieces and nephews and their families in Quebec and Ontario. She also leaves behind Pearl, her loyal and faithful Boston Terrier. She will be missed by her many friends and church family at St. Phillips. Growing up in rural Quebec, Lynn was a farm girl at heart and instilled a strong work ethic to her family, but was always watching over her younger siblings. She loved so many outdoor activities but had a passion for skiing. Lynn was educated at the School of Nursing at Montreal General Hospital and was successful at achieving her goal of becoming a Head Nurse at a young age. After marrying D'Arcy, they moved between Montreal and Vancouver before finally settling in Victoria. While they loved to travel and saw all parts of the world, her favourite place was always her home with D'Arcy on Arbutus Cove. She was a dedicated follower of Christ and despite the last few years in chronic pain, her faith never wavered. Lynn showed tremendous love to her family and friends and will be remembered as fun-loving, open-hearted, and kind. She is smiling once again with D'Arcy, holding hands, and at peace. A Celebration of Life will be held virtually on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 12:00 PM. The link for the virtual Celebration may be found, and condolences may be offered to the family on Lynn's obituary page at www.mccallgardens.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SPCA and The Canadian Red Cross.