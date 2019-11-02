Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynne Mitchell. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y1B4 (250)-658-5244 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y1B4 View Map Obituary

MITCHELL, Lynne December 8, 1941 - October 22, 2019 Pamela Lynne Mitchell (nee Donaldson) passed away peacefully in Royal Jubilee Hospital on October 22, 2019. She battled courageously with multiple health issues over many years until she could fight no longer. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Gary of 55 years marriage, daughter Darlene (Barry) and son Donald (Michelle), grandchildren Erin and Kaitlyn Darby and William and Adele Mitchell. She will also be greatly missed by her sisters Beverley Unsworth, Rhonda Locke and sister-in-law Dawna Gowing and their families as well as many friends. Lynne was born in Vancouver and attended Kerrisdale and Kitsilano High School. In 1964 she was married in St. Mary's Anglican Church in Vancouver and moved to Victoria to begin her married life. The family moved with BC Hydro to Prince George and Terrace before finally transferring back to Victoria in 1988. Lynne enjoyed her work as a Medical Office Assistant in these communities and her interaction with the patients. Lynne was an active member of the local quilting, square dance, and BC Hydro Power Pioneer communities. She was also known for her love of gardening and family. The family wish to thank and recognize the care she received on many occasions over the years from the nursing staff and the rest of the medical teams of RJ.H. and V.G.H., Doctors Ganz and Pretrunia and especially her family Doctor, Gary Nielsen. A celebration of life is planned for Friday, November 15th at 2:00 pm at First Memorial Funeral service, 4725 Falaise Drive. Victoria. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Ostomy Canada Society or the Kidney Foundation of Canada.





