BOTMAN, M. Faye December 27, 1950 - August 29, 2020 It is with deep profound sadness that we announce the passing of Faye at home on August 29, 2020 with her husband Casey at her side. She fought a long courageous battle with cancer. Many years of battling serious cancer simply couldn't dull Faye's obvious zest for life. She never complained about any of the incredible struggles she often and courageously endured, what a lady .... She is survived by her husband Casey of 50 years and 5 siblings, Sharon, Carol, Candace (Bob), Patrick, Janice (Rolly), also brothers and sisters-in-law in Holland. She will also be missed by many nephews, nieces and friends made over the years. Faye was predeceased by her parents, Nick and Ruth, her sister Kim and 2 baby brothers. Faye met Casey in 1968 in Calgary. Casey coming from the bicycle industry decided to purchase Ridley Cycle in 1974 and he ran that business side by side with Faye for 10 years. They sold the business and decided to start a wholesale company under the name Cycletech Canada. Faye was an incredible administrator and worked side by side with Casey full time until both retired in 1992. They moved to Vancouver Island and enjoyed the boating scene and enjoyed it tremendously. They spent the winters in Manzanilla Mexico, with life-long friends for 15 glorious years. I would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and home care staff for all they have done during Faye's struggle with cancer, they were great ... As requested by Faye there will be no service but there will be a Celebration of her Life at a later date.







