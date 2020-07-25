GERMAN, M. Joan December 15, 1937 - July 23, 2020 Mary Joan German passed away on July 23, 2020 at the age of 82 at Broadmead Care in Saanich, BC after a two year struggle with Dementia. Born December 15, 1937 in Vancouver, BC, she moved with her family to Victoria in 1944. Joan married Bill German in March 1965. The couple's first home was in Oliver, BC. At that time Bill was an engineer helping with the rehabilitation of irrigation systems. Their family started with the birth of a daughter, Susan Iris German, while they lived in Oliver. At the end of the sixties decade the household grew with the addition of their son, Paul William German. The family returned to Victoria in 1969. In her youth Joan attended Tillicum Elementary School and later Mt. View High School. She enjoyed bowling, dancing and hanging out with her many friends. After high school Joan worked at the Canada Revenue Agency, making many more friends there. When her children were in their teens Joan took a secretarial job in the office at Parkland Secondary School, later becoming the receptionist at Parkland, a position she loved as it involved interactions with young people throughout the day. In her middle years Joan enjoyed walking, jogging and traveling. A highlight was a trip with Bill to Kenya for Eagle Heights Africa. Other memorable trips were with her friend, Gini Foley to New York, Palm Springs and Las Vegas and a favourite trip with her friend, Karen Adam, to Bali. One family in particular, had a very close relationship with Joan; that family being Bill, Lotte, Chelsea, and Nicola Preston. Joan is survived by her husband Bill, daughter Susan, son Paul, son-in-law Kevin, grandson Joshua, granddaughter Robyn, sister Lynda, nieces Diane and Kimberly, and nephew Rob. The family wishes to thank Dr. Keith McQueen and all who cared for Joan at Broadmead Care. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations in Joan's memory may be made to Eagle Heights Africa in BC, 10215 Tsaykum Road, North Saanich BC V8L 5T6. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca