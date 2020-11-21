McKINNON, Mabel "Bunny" 1927 - 2020 Passed away at the age of 93, on November 16, 2020. She will be missed by her cherished daughters Susan and Kathryn as well as many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her loving husband Walter and her adored cat Dolly. Bunny and Walter lived at Lake Weslemkoon for many years and more recently she was a member of the Silver Threads and the Esquimalt Legion. You could usually find her playing Bridge or Euchre at the Esquimalt Community Center. A private family service will be held at a later date.