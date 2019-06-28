BAKER, Mable Mable died peacefully at Mount St. Mary Hospital on June 17, 2019 at 90 years of age. She was born Mable Lawrencia Schindeler in Alberta on November 15, 1928. Mable was predeceased by her former husbands, John Harvey, the father of her children and Bruce Baker from Quebec and her son Daniel Harvey. She was also predeceased by her sisters Ivy and Elaine and her brothers Allan and Ralph. Mable will be sadly missed by her daughter Elaine Harvey and sons James (Claire), David (Charlotte), and John (Carole) and eleven grandchildren. Mable was a devoted mother and home maker. Family was central to who she was. She was a wonderful cook, loved to entertain and was always very generous in her hospitality. Mable took an avid interest in others and world affairs. She enjoyed gardening, curling and singing in a choir. She was an active member of her church community. Later in life Mable had a successful 27 year career as a realtor in Montreal and Victoria. A memorial service will be held at Lambrick Park Church at 1780 Feltham Road, Victoria, BC on Saturday, July 27 at 1 PM. Following the service, tea will be served in the lounge. Everyone is welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 28 to June 29, 2019