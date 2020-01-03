Madeleine Duncan (May 11, 1950 - December 28, 2019)
Obituary

Born to Jimmy and Betty Duncan in Victoria, B.C. Madeleine leaves behind nephew Robert, niece Alana, aunt Cecilia Bourgeois and family.

After retiring from nursing, Madeleine was very involved in volunteering. She served weekly dinner to hundreds of students at church, baked cookies for the youth correctional program, and worked 40 years gift wrapping for the Mustard Seed. Madeleine was the epitome of a caring, compassionate, giving and forgiving person. Her memorial service is January 4, 2 pm, at Emmanuel Baptist Church - 2121 Cedar Hill X Road. All welcome.
Published in The Times Colonist from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
