RITCHIE, Madelyn March 22, 1941 – March 23, 2019 Madelyn passed away peacefully with her husband, Allen and dear friend, Pamela by her side. Madelyn is predeceased by parents, Richard and Marjorie McKenzie, twin sister Marjorie and younger sister, Margaret. She leaves behind her husband Allen, stepchildren: Lyle, Laura and Cameron and also dear friends, Pamela Bannister, Brenda Forbes and Cyndy Fredericks. Her many years of pain and suffering are over and she will be in a better place. Many thanks to Beacon Services and Victoria Community Health Services. No service by request. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences may be offered at: www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019