Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mae Hayward. View Sign Obituary

HAYWARD, Mae (nee Robinson) May 8, 1929 - November 23, 2019 Mae passed peacefully at Broadmead Lodge surrounded by her family November 23, 2019. Mae was predeceased by her loving husband Stan (October 5, 2019) and her twin sister June Hawthorne (1970). Mae will be lovingly remembered by her son Steven (Elizabeth), daughter Susan (Mike), her grandchildren Brian, Tom, Danielle, Mathew their partners and by many other relatives and friends. Mae was born in Victoria and met Stan the love of her life at a Y dance and they married Nov 16, 1950. Mae was a member of the Y's Menettes Service Club and Mae and Stan were avid square dancers. Mae loved to entertain and host parties and the door was always open for friends and family to drop by, no invitation was necessary. Mae will be remembered for her kind and loving nature, helping her family in any way and her delicious apple pies. Mae was happiest holding Stan's hand surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She will be loved and remembered always. Thank you to the staff at Broadmead Lodge for the wonderful care they provided to our parents. A celebration of Mae's life will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:30 at St Mary's Anglican Church, 1973 Cultra Ave, Saanichton, BC. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society. Condolences may be offered at







HAYWARD, Mae (nee Robinson) May 8, 1929 - November 23, 2019 Mae passed peacefully at Broadmead Lodge surrounded by her family November 23, 2019. Mae was predeceased by her loving husband Stan (October 5, 2019) and her twin sister June Hawthorne (1970). Mae will be lovingly remembered by her son Steven (Elizabeth), daughter Susan (Mike), her grandchildren Brian, Tom, Danielle, Mathew their partners and by many other relatives and friends. Mae was born in Victoria and met Stan the love of her life at a Y dance and they married Nov 16, 1950. Mae was a member of the Y's Menettes Service Club and Mae and Stan were avid square dancers. Mae loved to entertain and host parties and the door was always open for friends and family to drop by, no invitation was necessary. Mae will be remembered for her kind and loving nature, helping her family in any way and her delicious apple pies. Mae was happiest holding Stan's hand surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She will be loved and remembered always. Thank you to the staff at Broadmead Lodge for the wonderful care they provided to our parents. A celebration of Mae's life will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:30 at St Mary's Anglican Church, 1973 Cultra Ave, Saanichton, BC. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society. Condolences may be offered at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close