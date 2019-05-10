KNIGHT, Maeve Julia (nee Simpson) It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Julie after a long courageous battle with cancer on May 5, 2019. Julie was on May 9, 1942 in South Africa and emigrated with her husband to Canada in 1978 becoming a Canadian Citizen. A dear friend to all who knew her, she is lovingly remembered by her sister, Penny (Dieter) and family members in South Africa; her family in the UK and her many friends and colleagues in Canada. The family would especially like to thank Maureen and Bob Mitchell, Norm and Sandy Evans, and Joan Gallagher for their unstinting care and loving support shown to Julie in the last months of her life. Also, a very special thank you to the staff at Mount St. Mary's Hospital. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.pacificcoastcremation.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 10 to May 11, 2019