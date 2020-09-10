Magda Halasz

HALASZ, Magda (nee Csatari) June 18, 1937 - July 7, 2020 It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of our beloved mother Magda, after a courageous battle with cancer. A private graveside ceremony was held at Royal Oak Burial Park, where mom was interred next to her husband and infant son. We would like to thank the team of healthcare providers for their compassionate end of life care given to mom at Victoria Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her memory to the Victoria Hospice Society at www.victoriahospice.org
or by phone at (250) 519-1744. We will miss her terribly, R.I.P. mom