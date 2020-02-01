Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Magnus Glenn Jorgensen. View Sign Obituary

JORGENSEN, Magnus Glenn April 1937 - January 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of this gentle, kind soul. He was one in a million. Glenn leaves his wife of 40 years Sharon, his son Mike (Keri), grandson Hayden, mother-in-law Marge Bowerman of Brentwood Bay, brother-in-law Ted Bowerman (Barbara) of Victoria, as well as nieces Leah and Carissa. Glenn served in the Canadian Air Force for 27 years as a radar technician, retiring in 1980 as an Officer. He then joined the University of Victoria, as a Computer Analyst for 20 years. The family would like to thank the staff of Saanich Peninsula Hospital, The South Unit and Extended Care Unit 2, and Dr. Ryan Liebscher for all their love and support At the request of Glenn there will be no service. Glenn will be laid to rest with close family by his side on Pender Island that holds a special place in all of our hearts.





