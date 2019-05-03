Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Mahmud Mokhtare. View Sign Obituary

MOKHTARE, Dr. Mahmud November 1, 1933 - April 17, 2019 Mahmud died as he lived, with dignity and strength of character. He will be greatly missed by his wife Christine, daughter Dr. Sonja Mokhtare (Rasvan), son Fabian Königbauer (Hope) and his many, many friends in Victoria, Arizona and Germany. Born and raised in Tabriz, Iran, he studied dentistry in Germany and settled into a successful practice in Frankfurt. As widower with a daughter, he met Christine and her small son, and they married and become a family 34 years ago. They moved to Victoria in 1991 and soon were part of a large circle of friends. He and Christine were known for their generous hospitality. When not at home for summers in Victoria and winters in Mesa, the two of them were traveling in the world and always on the go. They were each other's best friends and loved each other deeply. Though a modest and soft-spoken man, he was an unrelenting opponent at the bridge, backgammon and poker tables, and enjoyed snooker and golf and was welcome wherever he went. Mahmud remained interested in the world around him and lived his life to the fullest. His boundless energy and warm friendship will be remembered and cherished by all. A celebration of his life will be held at Uplands Golf Club at 2pm on May 25, 2019





MOKHTARE, Dr. Mahmud November 1, 1933 - April 17, 2019 Mahmud died as he lived, with dignity and strength of character. He will be greatly missed by his wife Christine, daughter Dr. Sonja Mokhtare (Rasvan), son Fabian Königbauer (Hope) and his many, many friends in Victoria, Arizona and Germany. Born and raised in Tabriz, Iran, he studied dentistry in Germany and settled into a successful practice in Frankfurt. As widower with a daughter, he met Christine and her small son, and they married and become a family 34 years ago. They moved to Victoria in 1991 and soon were part of a large circle of friends. He and Christine were known for their generous hospitality. When not at home for summers in Victoria and winters in Mesa, the two of them were traveling in the world and always on the go. They were each other's best friends and loved each other deeply. Though a modest and soft-spoken man, he was an unrelenting opponent at the bridge, backgammon and poker tables, and enjoyed snooker and golf and was welcome wherever he went. Mahmud remained interested in the world around him and lived his life to the fullest. His boundless energy and warm friendship will be remembered and cherished by all. A celebration of his life will be held at Uplands Golf Club at 2pm on May 25, 2019 Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 3 to May 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close